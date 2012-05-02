Train and Kelly Clarkson Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

Resilient pop-rockers Train and inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson will share a bill at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, June 29, Summerfest announced this morning. Brett Dennen will open. Train are enjoying something of a second coming; after a couple of early 2000s hits, the band began to flounder until their single "Hey, Soul Sister" spread like wildfire in 2010, becoming that year\'s second best-selling song of that year. The group is touring behind their just-released sixth album, <em>California 37</em>. <br /><br />Clarkson is touring behind her new fifth album, <em>Stronger</em>, which is a bit of a shift away from the pure bubblegum of Clarkson\'s 2009 album <em>All I Ever Wanted</em>, but not a complete return to the tough-girl pop-rock of her breakout 2004 album <em>Breakaway</em>. This show will be something of a make-up date for the singer, who canceled February concert at the Riverside Theater shortly after it was announced.<br /><br />Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m.<br />