Trampled By Turtles Will Spend Another New Year's Eve at the Riverside Theater

One of the flashiest and most technically adroit of the modern crop of string bands, Minneapolis's Trampled By Turtles have finalized their New Year's Eve plans. They'll be returning to the Riverside Theater for their second Dec. 31 show there in a row, the venue announced today. Last year the band shared a bill with the Madison indie-pop band Phox, but for this show they'll be joined by the jokey soul singer Har Mar Superstar and the band Fever Dream. Trampled By Turtles will have some new material to perform, too. This summer they released their latest album, Wild Animals , produced by Low's Alan Sparhawk, a fellow Minnesotan.

Tickets are $43.75 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at noon.