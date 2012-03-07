Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards

RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz and veteran Milwaukee ambassador Paul Cebar. The complete list of winners and nominees for each category is listed below. <br /> <blockquote><br /><strong>ALBUM OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Trapper Schoepp and the Shades - Run, Engine, Run<br /><br />Boy Blue - I Like You Better When<br /><br />The Hollowz - Dreams Of Sex and Flying<br /><br />Logic and Raze - Still Untitled<br /><br />The Delta Routine - More About You<br /><br /> <br /><strong><br />SONG OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: The Hollowz - Parade<br /><br />Trapper Schoepp and the Shades - I-94<br /><br />Boy Blue - Robot Tube Socks<br /><br />BoDeans - Blowin My Mind<br /><br />Jayme Dawicki - 72 1/2 Toyota Truck<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Paul Cebar<br /><br />SpeakEasy<br /><br />Evan Christian<br /><br />Nora Collins<br /><br />Jayme Dawicki<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>BAND OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: The Delta Routine<br /><br />Trapper Schoepp and the Shades<br /><br />The Hollowz<br /><br />Logic and Raze<br /><br />Boy Blue<br /><br /> <br /><strong><br />CATCHIEST SONG OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Boy Blue - Robot Tube Socks<br /><br />Trapper Schoepp and the Shades - I-94<br /><br />Jayme Dawicki - 72 1/2 Toyota Truck<br /><br />BoDeans - Blowin My Mind<br /><br />The Hollowz - Parade<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Sat. Nite Duets - One Nite Only<br /><br />Jayme Dawicki - Love Love<br /><br />Animals In Human Attire - Animals In Human Attire<br /><br />Trapper Schoepp and the Shades - Run, Engine, Run<br /><br />Logic and Raze - Still Untitled<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Uncle Larry - At The Beach<br /><br />The Delta Routine - Cool and Collected<br /><br />The Wildbirds - When I\'m With My Friends<br /><br />Maritime - Paraphernalia<br /><br />Logic and Raze - Thirsty<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>BANDCAMP RELEASE OF THE YEAR</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Surgeons In Heat - Surgeons In Heat<br /><br />Milo- I Wish My Brother Rob Was Here<br /><br />The Supper Club - Spirit Cove Edition<br /><br />Sat. Nite Duets - Summer Of Punishment<br /><br />Klassik and !OYE! - F*** Yellow Lights<br /><br /> <br /><br /><strong>BEST DISC WE MISSED</strong><br /><br />WINNER: Lova Nova - Day 4 Of Nine<br /><br />Prophetic - Purgatory<br /><br />Pizzle - Fame In Vain<br /><br />Nora Collins - Run Away With Me<br /><br />Blessed Feathers - From The Mouths Of The Middle Class <br /></blockquote>