Trey Anastasio @ The Pabst Theater, Feb. 18

Trey Anastasio spent the bulk of 2009 on the road with Phish, the superstar jam band that reunited last March after a five-year hiatus, then toured hard throughout the year, playing to massive audiences and also releasing a new studio album, Joy. The tirelessly collaborative guitarist hasn’t completely put his solo career on the back burner for Phish, though. Last year Anastasio also released the album Time Turns Elastic, a collaboration with Orchestra Nashville conductor Don Hart.

Today the Pabst Theater announced that the guitarist will play an intimate Thursday, Feb. 18 solo concert at the venue. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 15.