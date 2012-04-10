tUnE-yArDs, The Walkmen, Jimmy Cliff, Sublime and B-52s Join the Summerfest Lineup

Summerfest headliners are coming fast and furious now. Today the festival announced another 21 side-stage performers, including a couple of acclaimed indie-rock acts (The Walkmen and tUnE-yArDs), reggae legends Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy Marley, veteran party-starters the B-52s and alternative rockers Chevelle, Motion City Soundtrack and Sublime (presumably Sublime With Rome, the legally preferred billing for the trio\'s post-Bradley Nowell lineup). <br /><br />Here\'s the complete list of just-announced performers:<br /><br />Joe Walsh <br />Ziggy Marley<br />Kellie Pickler <br />The BoDeans<br />B-52s <br />Sublime <br />Hanson <br />Chevelle<br />Cowboy Mouth <br />The Walkmen <br />Jimmy Cliff <br />Gov\'t Mule <br />Civil Twilight <br />Mayer Hawthorne<br />Devotchka <br />Skillet <br />We Came as Romans <br />Motion City Soundtrack<br />Art of Dying <br />Hollywood Undead<br />tUnE-yArDs <br />Squeeze<br /><br />Those 21 acts will join a side-stage lineup that also includes:<br /><br /><blockquote>Steve Miller Band, The Avett Brothers, Common, Cake, Scorpions, Lupe Fiasco, Gary Clark Jr., Head and the Heart, Robyn, Eric Benet, Phil Vassar, Joss Stone, AWOLNATION, Brantley Gilbert, Tito Rojas, Gavin DeGraw, Atmosphere, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, Halestorm , MUTEMATH, Fitz & the Tantrums, The Joy Formidable, La India, Anthony Hamilton, ZZ Top, Kool & the Gang, Chicago, Ben Folds Five, The Roots, Paul Oakenfold, David Gray, Thievery Corporation, 311, Burton Cummings, Young The Giant, O.A.R., Heartless Bastards, Phantom, Rocker & Slick, The Hives, Fountains of Wayne and the Country Throwdown Tour featuring Gary Allan, Rodney Atkins, Josh Thompson and Sunny Sweeney.<br /></blockqoute>