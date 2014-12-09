TV on the Radio Will Return to the Pabst Theater in March

× Expand via thefunstar.com

TV on the Radio hasn’t performed in Milwaukee since 2011, and a lot has happened in those three years. The Brooklyn art-rock band took a short hiatus to work on various solo projects then returned this year with a solid new album this fall, Seeds , their first since the death of their bassist Gerard Smith.

Today The Pabst Theater announced that the band will return to the venue on Tuesday, March 24. General admission tickets are $32.50 and so on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at noon, with a pre-sale starting at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 10.