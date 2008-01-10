Two Ways to Win Hannah Montana Tickets

Two Milwaukee institutions have taken very different approaches to awarding tickets to this weekend’s ultra-sold-out Hannah Montana concert at the Bradley Center.

North Shore Bank is hosting an orderly drawing today at noon (which, despite the lack of creativity, still earned the business countless free press, including a full-length article in today’s Journal Sentinel).

Meanwhile, Kramp and Adler, the morning DJs for Milwaukee’s alternative station, 102.1, are sponsoring a more subversive give away: “Tats 4 Tix.” The pair will award tickets to a pair of fans willing to get a tattoo of the Hannah Montana logo. Apparently, plenty have already voiced interest.