UPDATED: The Lineup For Justin Vernon's Music Festival Looks Exactly Like You'd Expect

The full lineup for Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Eaux Claires art and music festival in Vernon's hometown of Eau Claire won't be announced until Thursday, but the curators have been teasing bits and pieces of the roster in a typically quaint fashion: by mail. Pre-sale ticket holders have been receiving letters from the festival, each of which reveals a single headliner.

So far the lineup is made up of exactly the type of acts you'd expect from a festival curated by Vernon, comprised largely of bands who have shared ties to the Bon Iver singer and his many side projects, as well as label mates and staples from the Wisconsin and Minnesota music scenes. Announced acts so far, as reported by Radio Milwaukee, include Charles Bradley, Sylvan Esso, Boys Noize, Tallest Man on Earth, Doomtree, Polica, Field Report, Phox, Blind Boys of Alabama, Francis and The Lights, Low, S. Carey, Colin Stetson, Marijuana Deathsquads, Aero Flynn, Sam Amidon, Haley Bonar, The Lone Bellow, Melt-Banana and Spooky Black aka Corbin.

For more information on the festival, which runs July 17-18, visit eauxclaires.com.



UPDATE, Wednesday, Feb. 12: And the full schedule has arrived a day earlier than expected, adding Vernon and Dessner's respective bands, Bon Iver and The National. The complete lineup is below, listed in alphabetical order:



Aero Flynn; Allan Kingdom; Blind Boys of Alabama; Bon Iver; Boys Noize; Charles Bradley; Colin Stetson; Doomtree; Elliot Moss; Field Report; Francis and the Lights; Givers; Grandma Sparrow; Haley Bonar; Hiss Golden Messenger; Indigo Girls; Liturgy; Lizzo; Low; Marijuana Deathsquads; Melt-Banana; Mueller; No BS! Brass Band; Phil Cook; Phox; Polica; Retribution Gospel Choir; Rosenau; S. Carey; Sam Amidon; Spooky Black; Spoon; Sturgill Simpson; Sufjan Stevens; Sylvan Esso; The Lone Bellow; The National, The Staves; The Tallest Man on Earth; yMusic