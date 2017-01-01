Vampire Weekend @ The Riverside Theater, March 23

With their novel mix of indie-pop and African undertones, Vampire Weekend became the breakout band of 2008, dominating the covers of every major music magazine even before they released their first album. That self-titled album lived up to its hype and became one of the year’s best reviewed. This January, the band releases its more expansive follow-up album, Contra, which toys with some of the world sounds the group introduced on its debut.

The tour behind that album will bring the group back to Milwaukee, where they’ll play a show at the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, March 23, the venue announced today. General admission tickets go on sale Friday at noon and cost $22.50.