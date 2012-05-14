Van Halen Will Play the Bradley Center on Sept. 25

Hard-rockers Van Halen will return to the Bradley Center on Saturday, Sept. 25 with opener Ky-Mani Marley, the venue announced this morning. The concert will be the band\'s first in Milwaukee since 2008, shortly after the band reunited with original vocalist David Lee Roth, and this time the group will have a new album to play behind: This February\'s <em>A Different Kind of Truth</em>, the group\'s first studio album since 1998\'s <em>Van Halen III</em> and their first with Roth since 1984\'s <em>1984</em>. The booking is something of a sentimental one for the Bradley Center, which is commemorating its 25th anniversary this year: Van Halen became the first rock band ever to play the venue in October 1988.<br /><br />Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. No information on prices has been announced yet.<br />