Video: The Shins' James Mercer Goes Solo at the Rave

As part of a radio campaign behind his band\'s upcoming album, <em>Port of Morrow</em>, The Shins\' James Mercer played a short solo show at the Rave last week sponsored by the local alt-rock station FM 102.1. The invite-only acoustic performance included two cuts from the new record, the single "Simple Song" and the future single "It\'s Only Life," as well as a couple of old Shins staples, "Phantom Limb" and "New Slang." You can stream the whole thing below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/e8ncZkO9ajE\"></iframe> <br /> <em><br />Port of Morrow</em> is <a href=\"http://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewFeature?id=509945657&s=143441\">streaming on iTunes</a> in advance of its March 20 release.<br />