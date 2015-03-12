Vonny Del Fresco Mellows Out on 'Daylight'

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist

Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opting to go the opposite route. Memoirs ' lead single “Daylight x93 is confidently mellow, an unassuming little ode to better days produced by Derelle Rideout, one of the city’s most soulful hip-hop producers. Del Fresco rides the groove without overshadowing it, but don’t let his low-key delivery fool you: He’s got some lines. “Money’s my cologne, so I don’t share a common scent with none of my foes, x93 he raps.

Stream the track below.