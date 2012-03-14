WAMIs Announce 2012 Nominees, Performers

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host their 32nd annual WAMI Award Show ceremony on Sunday, April 15 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. This week the organization announced the performers for this year\'s event: The Gufs, I\'m Not A Pilot, Prophetic, Shaker and the Egg, Project Pink, Tim Castle and Young Southern, and Greg Waters and the Broad Street Boogie. The WAMIs will also induct The Gufs, jazz pianist Ben Sidran, and singer-songwriter Leland Bruce Sklar into their WAMI Hall of Fame at the event.<br /><br />The complete list of nominees is below:<br /> <blockquote><br />Artist of the Year: Bon Iver, Naima Adedapo, I\'m Not A Pilot, Lucas Cates, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin\' Altar Boys, The Fatty Acids<br /><br />Album of the Year: "Bon Iver", Bon Iver; "Love Love", Jayme Dawicki; "10:49", Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo; "La Tortuga", De La Buena; "Calling All Dawns (Christopher Tin)", Waterford Union High School; "Chico", Herman Astro<br /><br />Song of the Year: "72 1/2 Toyota Truck", Jayme Dawicki; "Coffee Beans", Annie B. and the Vagabond Company; "Tell Me (What I Gotta Do)", Herman Astro; "Holocene", Bon Iver; "I-94", Trapper Schoepp and the Shades; "Blame It On Me", Delta Routine<br /><br />Female Vocalist: Jayme Dawicki, Chrissy Dzioba, Amy Jo Doty, Jayne Taylor, Naima Adedapo, Anna Vogelzang<br /><br />Male Vocalist: Mark Glatzel, Smokey Holman, Corey Hart, Chris Szebeni, Mike Wendland, Zachary Pleur<br /><br />New Artist of the Year: Great Lake Drifters, The Mad Mad Ones, Well Informed Citizens, Shaker and the Egg<br /><br />Rising Star: Nora Collins, Becky Richter, Macyn Taylor, Sticks n\' Stones Stixx N Stonzz, Bad Habitz<br /><br /><br />GENRE CATEGORIES<br /><br />Alt. Rock: The Celebrated Working Man, The Delta Routine, The Fatty Acids, Verona Grove, The Ragadors, Surgeons In Heat<br /><br />Roots / Americana: Copper Box, The Liam Ford Band, The Whiskey Belles, Semi-Twang, Mad Polecats, The Western Starlanders, Whitney Mann <br /><br />Blues: Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo, Mojo Perry, The Jimmys, Cash Box Kings, Alex Wilson Band, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin\' Altar Boys<br /><br />Christian/Gospel: Saved By Grace, The Burie Family, Ocie Jackson, Danen Kane, Loftland, Isaiah 42:10<br /><br />Country: Geoff Landon and the Wolfpack, Bella Cain, Saddlebrook, Tim Castle and Young Southern, Grand Union, Nashville Pipeline, Georgia Overdrive<br /><br />Cover Band: 5 Card Studs, Rabid Aardvarks, Half Empty, Road Trip, Star Six Nine, Cherry Pie<br /><br />Rock: The Form, Annex, Dead Modern Villains, Greg Waters and the Broad Street Boogie, The Sandcarvers, Rooftop Jumpers<br /><br />Jazz: The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, Jazz Orgy, Dave Sturino, Choir Fight, 1913, Jerry Grillo<br /><br />Polka: The Happy Schnapps Combo, Buttons and Banjo, Steve Meisner Band, The Squeezettes, The Jerry Schneider Band<br /><br />Pop Artist: I\'m Not A Pilot, Bascom Hill, Jayme Dawicki, Maritime, The Lucas Cates Band, Annie B & The Vagabond Company<br /><br />Rap/Hip Hop: Fresh Cut Collective, Prophetic, Gerald Walker, Pizzle, Amerikas Addiction<br /><br />R&B/Soul: Tweed Funk, The Charles Walker Band, Joe Simon, The Eddie Butts Band, Cigarette Break<br /><br />Reggae/World: King Solomon, Natty Nation, De La Buena, Kingtown Rockers, R.A.S. Movement, Unity<br /><br />Metal: Beyond Fate, Running Blind, Spiral Trance, 4th Floor, Conniption, Profane<br /><br />Big Band: The Jimmys, Parkside Reunion Big Band, Brew City Horns, Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns, Bill Sargent Band, Swing Nouveau<br /><br />Tribute: Beatallica, The Prince Experience, Project Pink, Reckless Life, Separate Ways, 52nd Street<br /><br />Club DJ: DJ Mad Hatter, Kid Cut Up, DJ Wizkid, The Real Jaguar, Poison Ivy, DJ Bizzon<br /><br /><br />MUSICIAN CATEGORIES<br /><br />Bass: Chad Hoerth, Chris Okkerse, Greg Gonzalez, Dan Plourde, Rick Holmes, Eric Hervey<br /><br />Drummer: Rob Harvey, Del Bennett, Aaron Fasting, Michael Underwood, Mauro Magellan, Todd Hellmann<br /><br />Guitarist: Ryan Elliott, Jon Masino, Alex Wilson, Tom Jordan, Scotty Meyer, Jason Busse<br /><br />Keyboard: Jayme Dawicki, Jimmy Voegeli, Kevin Machan, Paul Kneevers, Aaron Zinsmeister, Alex Drossart<br /><br />Reeds/Brass: Peter Neumer, Steve Roehm, Steve Cooper, Warren Wiegratz, Woody Mankowski<br /><br />Strings: Kimmy Unger, Peter Thomas, Tommy Greywolf, Janet Schiff, Melaniejane, Ray Fahrenbach<br /><br />Specialty Instrument: Raven, Paul Fecke, Ken Olufs, Steve Cohen, Benny Rickum, Danny Jerabek<br /><br /><br />INDUSTRY CATEGORIES:<br /><br />Media (print or electronic): Shepherd Express, Maximum Ink, Encore, OnMilwaukee, Scene, City Pages Wausau <br /><br />Producer: Justin Vernon, Jack LeTourneau, Marc Golde, Paul Kneevers, Steve Hawkins<br /><br />Radio: 105.7 WAPL, 91.7 WMSE, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 105.5 WMMM, Y100 WNCY 100.3 <br /><br />Recording Studio: The Exchange, Rock Garden, Alchematic, Made Ya Look, April Bass, Mystery Room<br /><br />Venue: Mill Creek, Headliners, Cactus Club, Kruise Inn, BuBs Irish Pub, High Noon Saloon<br /><br /> </blockquote> Tickets for the award show are $29.99 ($9.99 for students). The WAMIs will also host a party honoring the nominees on Sunday, March 25 at the Horny Goat Hideaway, which will feature a live performance from Carrie Melton.<br />