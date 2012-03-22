Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they lend themselves easily to a wide array of visuals. Milwaukee director Sean Williamson complements the band with some truly striking ones in the new video for “Sing (For Trouble),” a standout from the group\'s recent self-titled album. As befits a newly rechristened group (and a formerly instrumental ensemble that has opened itself up to the human voice), the video is packed with transitional imagery. Seasons change, birds fly south and a sun sets. There are long drives, an airplane plane takeoff and a large fire. It\'s all quite eventful, climaxing, just like the song, into an abrupt, suspenseful finale. <br /><br /> Stream the video below, or <a href=\"http://vimeo.com/38969186\">watch it here</a>. <br /><br /> <iframe height=\"275\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"550\" src=\"http://player.vimeo.com/video/38969186?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0\"></iframe> <p> </p>