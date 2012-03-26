Watch Logic & Raze Go Nuts in Their "Eye Gee Oh" Video

<p> This winter Milwaukee rappers Logic & Raze lent their track "H.I.G.H." to Funny or Die contributors Jack and Nick Packard for their "<a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Ice Cold Bowling Trick Shots</a>" viral video. Jack Packard has returned the favor, directing a music video for the duo\'s track "Eye Gee Oh," a short-fused highlight from their 2011 album <em>...STILL untitled</em>. The track is one of Logic & Raze\'s darker moments (and the song that most channels the severity of Logic\'s other duo, The Hollowz), but judging by their grins nobody was taking themselves too seriously during this shoot. Packard has quite a bit of fun with B-horror film makeup and effects on this one. <br /></p> <p>Stream the video below:<br /></p> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/CDx13V53zOY\"></iframe> <br />