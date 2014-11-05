Watch Phox Play "1936" on "Conan"

The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head and the Heart, but first they stopped by Conan O'Brien's TBS show for an understated performance of one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut, "1936."

You can watch the video below, and catch the band when they return to Milwaukee for a Friday, Jan. 16 show at the Pabst Theater.