This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to look forward to, with exciting concerts from acts like The Replacements, Neutral Milk Hotel and Young Thug on the horizon, along with some choice comedy bills. The three of us share our picks, and give our thumbs-up/thumbs-down takes on the insane volumes of big indie rock shows coming up, including Death Cab For Cutie, The Decemberists, Jenny Lewis, Sufjan Stevens, TV on the Radio and Of Montreal. We also consider whether or not Pauly Shore is funny.

What did we miss or underrate? As always, feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page. You can stream this week's episode below and follow us on iTunes.