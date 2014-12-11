This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Huber, The Sugar Stems, GGOOLLDD, Zhivago, Canopies and Twin Brother, and talk about how our year-end lists were barely able to scratch the surface this year. This really may have been the strongest year for local music in at least a decade.

You can stream the episode below. And as always, feel free to let us know what you think. Which releases did we overlook? Did 2014 live up to the hype? You can weigh in on our Facebook page.