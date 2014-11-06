This Week on The Disclaimer: Downtown Milwaukee at the Crossroads

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Milwaukee as we know it is at a crossroads, and which path it chooses could shape the city for decades to come. We're joined by Milwaukee Magazine 's Dan Shafer, who discusses his November cover story about that the potentially transformative moment the city faces. Will the city go big and bold and seize the opportunity to drastically grow its downtown? Or is the city even interested in change? As Shafer explains, much remains in the air. We flood him with questions about the article, including big ones like "why now?" and "who, if anybody, is coordinating all of this potential development?" Much of the recent progress in the city has come from the ground up, but if the city is going to take full advantage of the opportunities presenting themselves right now, power players need to step up and show real leadership, Shafer argues.

What do you think? Is this Milwaukee's moment? You can weigh in on our Facebook page, and stream the episode below.