This Week on The Disclaimer: Everything's Coming Up Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. Walker's new arena proposal and his veto of a proposed Kenosha casino, a number of key votes and decisions have broke the city's way. On top of that, the city has a huge new music festival to look forward to, and now there's even news that Pabst is scouting the city for a new brewery. Is this all too good to be true? Ryan argues that at least some of it might be.

What do you think? Feel free to join the conversation on our Facebook page. You can stream this week's episode below.