This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Concerts of 2014

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alverno Presents. Along the way, Matt and Ryan talk about how their show-going habits have changed over the years, I take the chance to talk about D'Angelo's incredible new record, and we all consider the appeal of Pearl Jam.

You can stream the episode below, and share some of your own favorite shows on our Facebook page. A quick programming note: The Disclaimer is taking next week off as Paul Cebar hosts his annual Christmas marathon, but we'll be back in a couple of weeks.