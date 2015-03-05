This Week on The Disclaimer: Grandma Sparrow

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly klatch with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by musician Joe Westerlund. Best known to some for his work in the psychedelic folk band Megafaun, he's playing Alverno College's Pittman Theatre on Saturday night with his latest project: Grandma Sparrow and his Piddletractor Orchestra, a children's music experiment for adults. We talk to Westerlund about the inspiration behind Grandma Sparrow, the places the mind wanders during 10-hour drives between tour dates, and the dark undercurrents that run through some children's entertainment. Along the way we all say "piddle" way more than we are comfortable with.

