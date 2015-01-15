This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Comedy and Local Coverage

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy scene, and his coverage has helped shine a light on a comedy scene that, until a few years ago, was largely overlooked. He fills us in on some comedians to watch and warns us about the impending exodus of some of the city's top talent. Then the guys preview Friday's Local Coverage show at Club Garibaldi, which will find eight local acts covering each other. Can the show help further unite Milwaukee's music scene? Even if it can't, it'll be an entertaining bill raising money for a very deserving cause, Girls Rock Milwaukee.

What do you think? As always, feel free to give us an earful on our Facebook page. You can stream this week's episode below.