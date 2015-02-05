This Week on The Disclaimer: Mike Brenner on NEWaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by a guy who probably has stronger opinions than all three of us combined: Mike Brenner, the outspoken artist turned brewer. He weighs in on his recent allegations that NEWaukee stole his Brenner Brewing Company logo for a pro-Walker event, then goes into detail about his case against the organization, which he contends is stymieing arts in Milwaukee. He also gets into some specifics about how, exactly, the arts are funded and names a whole lot of names in the process.

Agree with him? Not so much? Let us know. You can stream the episode below and weigh in on our Facebook page.