This Week on The Disclaimer: The Miltown Beat Down

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Beat Down. Of course, in execution the event is anything but boring. Over the last nine-years the producer battle series has hyped crowds while helping to bridge divides in the local hip-hop scene and, more recently, divides between the local hip-hop and electronic scenes. Lee gives us a sense of what the crowd can expect at the Beat Down's championship event this Saturday at the Miramar Theatre. And, while we have a certified DJ in the studio, we close the show by asking him what was up with the DJ at those Dave Chappelle shows earlier this week, while Matt ponders whether the strict "no texting/talking/laughing too hard" policies at those performances worked or not.

