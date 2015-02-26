This Week on the Disclaimer: The Oscars, The Grammys and Jack White

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're exploring the Oscars and the Grammys, two big award broadcasts that, in some key respects, are studies in contrast. In light of this year's extra-long, smile-free Oscars, we consider what it is about these broadcasts that keep us watching, even when they're so light on actual entertainment value. Then we close the show by taking off our TV critics caps and recapping Jack White's irrational meltdown over, of all things, a leaked guacamole recipe. It turns out that it is very easy to get Jack White's goat.

Agree? Disagree? Thoughts on Birdman ? As always, feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page. You can stream this week's episode below.