This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Streetcar

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to the local topic that has eclipsed all else this week: the proposed Milwaukee streetcar. Matt updates us on yesterday's vote to approve, then delay, the project, and explains what it means for the streetcar's chances. Then we examine the debate around the streetcar: How did the rhetoric get so heated on both sides? Over the course of the half hour, we all explain why we support the project, even if we don't necessarily think that it's going to revolutionize the city the same way its most outspoken proponents do.

Agree? Disagree? As always, feel free to join the conversation on our Facebook page. You can stream this week's episode below.