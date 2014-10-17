This Week on The Disclaimer: Uncovering Patti Smith and Booking the Bradley Center

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate Damian Strigens, she previews the event, sharing her perspective on Patti Smith and testifying to the singer/songwriter/poet's creative longevity. Then we turn the conversation to the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which has announced a good deal of big shows over the last few months, including Neil Diamond, Fleetwood Mac and The Who. Do all these shows undercut the prevalent argument that Milwaukee needs to build a new arena if it wants to attract high-caliber touring acts? Also I issue an important consumer alert: The "all stars" in James Taylor's All-Star Band aren't actually stars.

You can stream the episode below, and as always, feel free to join the conversation on our Facebook page.