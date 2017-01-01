Weezer @ The Eagles Ballroom, Dec. 3

Remember Weezer? The alternative-rock group that released a couple of your favorite records from the '90s, then returned to record a succession of legacy-squandering new albums, each worse than the last? Yeah, that Weezer. Well, you'll get a chance to see them in person on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Eagles Ballroom, as part of their tour behind their latest album, Raditude, which comes out on Nov. 3. That album promises plenty of ambiguously ironic jams about hot girls and partying, and its lead single, "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To" has already earned the band innumerable comparisons to the Jonas Brothers.

Yeah, it's been a weird decade for Weezer. But you know you want to see them anyway.