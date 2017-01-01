A Whole Lotta Circle Jerks at SXSW

The Circle Jerks were particularly generous last night, playing a 75-minute set that included a whooping 30 songs (it helps that they%uFFFDre short). They looked as old as you%uFFFDd expect. Singer Keith Morris is probably a little bit too bald on top to be rocking dreadlocks, and his stage presence was probably sillier than he intended it to be, but he had some serious energy. %uFFFDWild in the Streets%uFFFD incited probably the oldest mosh pit I%uFFFDve ever seen in my life, but some things never change: It%uFFFDs always the biggest dudes who decide to stage dive for some reason. One wayward leg popped a lens out of the glasses of a guy in front of me. He spent 10 minutes looking for it after the show ended, but had a "it was totally worth it" look on his face.

Keith Morris photo by Steve Hopson, www.stevehopson.com