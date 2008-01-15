Winter Concert Highlights

December and January are a rough time for concertgoers, as most national bands reel in their touring schedules for the holiday season. Thankfully, the annual winter lull is finally behind us, and Milwaukee’s music venues have begun to flesh out their schedules for the next few months. Here are some of the more noteworthy upcoming concerts:

January

moe. @ The Rave, Jan. 26

Editors w/ Hot Hot Heat @ The Pabst, Jan. 27

Kid Rock w/ Cobra Starship and Rev. Run @ The Rave, Jan. 30

The Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst, Jan. 31

February

Matchbox 20 w/ Alanis Morissette @ Bradley Center, Feb. 5

Tim Finn @ Turner Hall, Feb. 6

Richard Thompson @ The Pabst, Feb. 7

Iris DeMent @ Shank Hall, Feb. 7

Marilyn Manson @ The Rave, Feb. 7

Six Organs of Admittance @ Mad Planet, Feb. 9

Moonshine Sway @ Stonefly Brewery, Feb. 9

The English Beat @ Turner Hall, Feb. 17

Galatic w/ Chali 2na @ Shank Hall, Feb. 19

The Toasters @ Miramar Theatre, Feb. 20

Bon Jovi w/ Daughtry @ Bradley Center, Feb. 21

Todd Snider @ Shank Hall, Feb. 22

Nicole Atkins & The Sea @ The Cactus Club, Feb. 22

The Drive-By Truckers @ The Pabst, Feb. 28

March

Billy Joel @ The Bradley Center, March 2

Atreyu w/ Bullet For My Valentine @ The Rave, March 2

The Black Lips @ Turner Hall, March 2

Adrian Belew @ Shank Hall, March 4

Tom Russell @ Shank Hall, March 5

Bob Mould @ Shank Hall, March 6

Bruce Springsteen @ The Bradley Center, March 17

Jose Gonzalez @ The Pabst, March 18

Blind Melon @ The Rave, March 18

Stephen Malkmus w/ John Vanderslice @ The Pabst, March 20

Les Claypool @ The Rave, March 21

Jens Lekman @ The Pabst, March 29

Explosions in the Sky @ The Pabst, March 30