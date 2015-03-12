Wisconsin Area Music Industry Announces its 2015 WAMI Award Nominees

×

Artist of the Year:

PHOX

Field Report

Altered Five

Sam Llanas



Album of the Year:

Field Reportâ€ Marigolden

PHOXâ€ PHOX

Sam Llanasâ€ The Whole Night Thru

GGOOLLDDâ€ Standard

Tweed Funkâ€ First Name Lucky

The Goddamnsâ€ Wisco Disco

Altered Five â€ Cryin' Mercy



Song of the Year:

GGOOLLDDâ€ Gold

Field Reportâ€ Home

PHOXâ€ 1936

The Family Businessâ€ Rest of My Days

The Living Statuesâ€ Knockin

Canopiesâ€ Choose Yer Own Adventure

Tweed Funkâ€ Blues in My Soul

Altered Fiveâ€ Find My Wings



Female Vocalist:

Windy Hope

Nora Collins

Shaun Marie

Monica Martin

RÃ¤ndi Fay

Lyndsay Evans

Amy Jo Johnson Doty



Male Vocalist:

Andre Beaudot

Joseph "Smokey" Holman

Paul Lent

Jimmy Voegeli

Hugh Robert Masterson

Chris Porterfield

Sam Llanas



New Artist of the Year:

Space Raft

The Whips

GGOOLLDD

Hurry Up Wait

The Electra Color

Boom Shack



Pop Rock:

GGOOLLDD

Doozey

Green Screen Kid

Eric Lives Here

Sexy Ester

I'm Not a Pilot

PHOX



Alternative:

The Fatty Acids

The Delta Routine

Field Report

Canopies

Rooftop Jumpers

The Family Business

The Traveling Suitcase



Hard Rock/Metal:

Spiral Trance

Conniption

Lords of the Trident

Venus in Fur

Red Light Saints

Metal Men

Evoked



Blues:

The Blues Disciples

Altered Five

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

The Jimmys

The Big N Tasty Blues Band

Alex Wilson



Bluegrass/Americana:

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Hugh Bob and The Hustle

Madpolecats

Dead Horses

The Ditchrunners

The Whiskeybelles

Buffalo Gospel



Rap/Hip Hop:

Handz Onn

Klassik

Rob Dz

Webster X

Yo Dot

Reggie Bonds



Jazz:

Jazz Orgy

RÃ¤ndi Fay

Jamie Breiwick

Vivo

Jack Grassel

Adekola Adedapo



Rising Star:

Bad Habitz

Hannah Mrozak

Distant Cuzins

Jonah Roth

Life in a Tree

Stephanie Brill

Yalimar Borges



Country:

Saddlebrook

Grand Union

Rebel Grace

Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack

Bella Cain

Saving Savannah

Pat Watters Band



Soul R&B:

Tweed Funk

Charles Walker Band

Streetlife

The People Brothers Band

Eddie Butts

Shonn Hinton



World:

De La Buena

Unity

Kojo

King Solomon

Max & The Invaders

Something To Do

The Painted Caves

Natty Nation



Folk/Celtic:

Blessed Feathers

Heidi Spencer & the Rare Birds

Reilly

Peter Mulvey

Whiskey of the Damned

Christopher Gold



Tribute:

Separate Ways The Band

Project Pink

The Prince Experience

The Hellion

Light Up

52nd Street



Cover Band:

Rabid Aardvarks

Consult the Briefcase

Boogie and the Yoâ€yoz

Almighty Vinyl

The Toys

Star Six Nine

Half Empty

Road Trip



Christian/Gospel:

Koiné

Saved by Grace

Lightswitch

Masonic Wonders

Dave Gerhartz



Singer/Songwriter:

Nora Collins

Christopher Gold

Paul Hanna

Jay Matthes

John Stano

Rob Anthony



Horn/Big Band:

Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns

Extra Crispy Brass Band

WIFEE and HUZz BAND

The Jimmys

Vic Ferrari Symphony on the Rocks

Uptown Savages

Bill Sargent Big Band

Dead Man's Carnival



Polka:

The Squeezettes

Steve Meisner

Brewhaus Polka

Happy Schnapps Combo

Rhythm Playboys

Bobby Danczyk and the Polish Memories



Club DJ:

Antics

Kiings

Poison Ivy

DJ Manny

DJ Breezy



Drummer:

Victor DeLorenzo

Nick Lang

John Medler

Alan Arber

Nicole Rae

Mauro Magellan

Andrew Klaus

Billy Wendt



Guitarist:

Bill House

Jason Busse

Kelly Klaus

Perry Weber

Peter Mac

Greg Koch

Jack Grassel

Joey Carini



Keyboard Player:

Mark Glatzel

Marcell Guyton

Jimmy Voegeli

Kevin Machan

Raymond Tevich

Mark Lahti

Sam Steffke

Danny Moore



Bass:

Eric Madunic

Timm Buechler

John Wheelock

Mike "Rudy" Rodenkirch

PT Peterson

Chris Charter

Evan Paydon



Reeds:

Andy Spadafora

Kevin Klemme

Warren Wiegratz

Steve Cooper

Michael Clobes

Jamie Breiwick

Mary Rodgers

Pat Phalon



Strings:

Peter Thomas

Kimmy Unger

Lodi Broekhuizen

Joe Ketchum

Ryan Ogburn

Hans Christian



Studio:

Cherry Pit

Rock Garden

Renwood Messenger

Studio Z

MusicMann Studios

Studio H



Engineer:

Steve Hamiton

Paul Kneevers

Vinny Millevolte

Tony Anders

Marc Golde

Gary Tanin

Eric LaBrosse



Live Venue:

BuBs Irish Pub

Milwaukee Ale House

Shank Hall

Stone Toad

Mill Creek

High Noon Saloon

The Metal Grill

Fat Joe's



People’s Choice nominations:

Southwest:

Band: Whiskey Farm, Madison County, Pat Watters Band

Teacher: Kathy Wacker, Alyssa Riemer, Chris Bright

Radio: 97.1 WCOW, Z93.3 WIZM , Q106 WWQM

Venue: The Warehouse, Fawn Creek Winery, Crystal Grand Music Theater



Northwest:

Band: Brian McLaughlin, Spicy Tie, Raised Reckless

Teacher: Phil Smyth, Mary Brendenmuell, Brian McLaughlin

Radio: 106.5 WYTE, 107.9 WBCV, 97.3 WHDG

Venue: Rookies, Anchor Bay, Hodag



Northeast:

Band: Adams Way, Diamond & Steel, Red Light Saints

Teacher: David Jerabek, Audrey Henderickson, Mark Budwit

Radio: , WNCY 100, WZOR 94.7, WAPL 105.7

Venue: Headliners, JJ Maloneys, Q & Z Expo Center



Southeast:

Band: Copperbox, Whiskeybelles, Rabid Aardvarks

Teacher: Derek Machan, Twila Beregerson, Dan Johnston

Radio: , 102.9 WHQG, 91.7 WMSE, 88.9 WYMS,

Venue: The Rave, Cue Club of Wisconsin, The Metal Grill



The Wisconsin Music Area Industry has announced the nominees for its annual WAMI Awards, and as usual, it's a hulking list, spanning dozens of bands and musicians, many of them from Milwaukee. Leading the awards are Altered Five, Field Report, Sam Llanas and Phox, with nominations in both the artist of the year and album of the year categoriesâ€”three of those four acts also got a nod in the song of the year category. The fast-rising electro-pop group GGOOLLDD, meanwhile, claimed nominations in several big categories, including album of the year, song of the year and new artist of the year.We'll see who takes home the most hardware on Sunday, April 17, when the organization holds its awards show at the Turner Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. The complete list of nominees is below.