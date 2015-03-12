Wisconsin Area Music Industry Announces its 2015 WAMI Award Nominees

×
The Wisconsin Music Area Industry has announced the nominees for its annual WAMI Awards, and as usual, it's a hulking list, spanning dozens of bands and musicians, many of them from Milwaukee. Leading the awards are Altered Five, Field Report, Sam Llanas and Phox, with nominations in both the artist of the year and album of the year categoriesâ€”three of those four acts also got a nod in the song of the year category. The fast-rising electro-pop group GGOOLLDD, meanwhile, claimed nominations in several big categories, including album of the year, song of the year and new artist of the year.
We'll see who takes home the most hardware on Sunday, April 17, when the organization holds its awards show at the Turner Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. The complete list of nominees is below.
Artist of the Year:
PHOX
Field Report
Altered Five
Sam Llanas
Album of the Year:
Field Reportâ€ Marigolden
PHOXâ€ PHOX
Sam Llanasâ€ The Whole Night Thru
GGOOLLDDâ€ Standard
Tweed Funkâ€ First Name Lucky
The Goddamnsâ€ Wisco Disco
Altered Five â€ Cryin' Mercy
Song of the Year:
GGOOLLDDâ€ Gold
Field Reportâ€ Home
PHOXâ€ 1936
The Family Businessâ€ Rest of My Days
The Living Statuesâ€ Knockin
Canopiesâ€ Choose Yer Own Adventure
Tweed Funkâ€ Blues in My Soul
Altered Fiveâ€ Find My Wings
Female Vocalist:
Windy Hope
Nora Collins
Shaun Marie
Monica Martin
RÃ¤ndi Fay
Lyndsay Evans
Amy Jo Johnson Doty
Male Vocalist:
Andre Beaudot
Joseph "Smokey" Holman
Paul Lent
Jimmy Voegeli
Hugh Robert Masterson
Chris Porterfield
Sam Llanas
New Artist of the Year:
Space Raft
The Whips
GGOOLLDD
Hurry Up Wait
The Electra Color
Boom Shack
Pop Rock:
GGOOLLDD
Doozey
Green Screen Kid
Eric Lives Here
Sexy Ester
I'm Not a Pilot
PHOX
Alternative:
The Fatty Acids
The Delta Routine
Field Report
Canopies
Rooftop Jumpers
The Family Business
The Traveling Suitcase
Hard Rock/Metal:
Spiral Trance
Conniption
Lords of the Trident
Venus in Fur
Red Light Saints
Metal Men
Evoked
Blues:
The Blues Disciples
Altered Five
Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
The Jimmys
The Big N Tasty Blues Band
Alex Wilson
Bluegrass/Americana:
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Hugh Bob and The Hustle
Madpolecats
Dead Horses
The Ditchrunners
The Whiskeybelles
Buffalo Gospel
Rap/Hip Hop:
Handz Onn
Klassik
Rob Dz
Webster X
Yo Dot
Reggie Bonds
Jazz:
Jazz Orgy
RÃ¤ndi Fay
Jamie Breiwick
Vivo
Jack Grassel
Adekola Adedapo
Rising Star:
Bad Habitz
Hannah Mrozak
Distant Cuzins
Jonah Roth
Life in a Tree
Stephanie Brill
Yalimar Borges
Country:
Saddlebrook
Grand Union
Rebel Grace
Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack
Bella Cain
Saving Savannah
Pat Watters Band
Soul R&B:
Tweed Funk
Charles Walker Band
Streetlife
The People Brothers Band
Eddie Butts
Shonn Hinton
World:
De La Buena
Unity
Kojo
King Solomon
Max & The Invaders
Something To Do
The Painted Caves
Natty Nation
Folk/Celtic:
Blessed Feathers
Heidi Spencer & the Rare Birds
Reilly
Peter Mulvey
Whiskey of the Damned
Christopher Gold
Tribute:
Separate Ways The Band
Project Pink
The Prince Experience
The Hellion
Light Up
52nd Street
Cover Band:
Rabid Aardvarks
Consult the Briefcase
Boogie and the Yoâ€yoz
Almighty Vinyl
The Toys
Star Six Nine
Half Empty
Road Trip
Christian/Gospel:
Koiné
Saved by Grace
Lightswitch
Masonic Wonders
Dave Gerhartz
Singer/Songwriter:
Nora Collins
Christopher Gold
Paul Hanna
Jay Matthes
John Stano
Rob Anthony
Horn/Big Band:
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns
Extra Crispy Brass Band
WIFEE and HUZz BAND
The Jimmys
Vic Ferrari Symphony on the Rocks
Uptown Savages
Bill Sargent Big Band
Dead Man's Carnival
Polka:
The Squeezettes
Steve Meisner
Brewhaus Polka
Happy Schnapps Combo
Rhythm Playboys
Bobby Danczyk and the Polish Memories
Club DJ:
Antics
Kiings
Poison Ivy
DJ Manny
DJ Breezy
Drummer:
Victor DeLorenzo
Nick Lang
John Medler
Alan Arber
Nicole Rae
Mauro Magellan
Andrew Klaus
Billy Wendt
Guitarist:
Bill House
Jason Busse
Kelly Klaus
Perry Weber
Peter Mac
Greg Koch
Jack Grassel
Joey Carini
Keyboard Player:
Mark Glatzel
Marcell Guyton
Jimmy Voegeli
Kevin Machan
Raymond Tevich
Mark Lahti
Sam Steffke
Danny Moore
Bass:
Eric Madunic
Timm Buechler
John Wheelock
Mike "Rudy" Rodenkirch
PT Peterson
Chris Charter
Evan Paydon
Reeds:
Andy Spadafora
Kevin Klemme
Warren Wiegratz
Steve Cooper
Michael Clobes
Jamie Breiwick
Mary Rodgers
Pat Phalon
Strings:
Peter Thomas
Kimmy Unger
Lodi Broekhuizen
Joe Ketchum
Ryan Ogburn
Hans Christian
Studio:
Cherry Pit
Rock Garden
Renwood Messenger
Studio Z
MusicMann Studios
Studio H
Engineer:
Steve Hamiton
Paul Kneevers
Vinny Millevolte
Tony Anders
Marc Golde
Gary Tanin
Eric LaBrosse
Live Venue:
BuBs Irish Pub
Milwaukee Ale House
Shank Hall
Stone Toad
Mill Creek
High Noon Saloon
The Metal Grill
Fat Joe's
People’s Choice nominations:
Southwest:
Band: Whiskey Farm, Madison County, Pat Watters Band
Teacher: Kathy Wacker, Alyssa Riemer, Chris Bright
Radio: 97.1 WCOW, Z93.3 WIZM , Q106 WWQM
Venue: The Warehouse, Fawn Creek Winery, Crystal Grand Music Theater
Northwest:
Band: Brian McLaughlin, Spicy Tie, Raised Reckless
Teacher: Phil Smyth, Mary Brendenmuell, Brian McLaughlin
Radio: 106.5 WYTE, 107.9 WBCV, 97.3 WHDG
Venue: Rookies, Anchor Bay, Hodag
Northeast:
Band: Adams Way, Diamond & Steel, Red Light Saints
Teacher: David Jerabek, Audrey Henderickson, Mark Budwit
Radio: , WNCY 100, WZOR 94.7, WAPL 105.7
Venue: Headliners, JJ Maloneys, Q & Z Expo Center
Southeast:
Band: Copperbox, Whiskeybelles, Rabid Aardvarks
Teacher: Derek Machan, Twila Beregerson, Dan Johnston
Radio: , 102.9 WHQG, 91.7 WMSE, 88.9 WYMS,
Venue: The Rave, Cue Club of Wisconsin, The Metal Grill