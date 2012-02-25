Wisconsin State Fair Announces Five Main Stage Headliners

<p> The Wisconsin State Fair has announced five of its 11 Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage headliners for this year\'s event, and they\'re the motley bunch you\'d expect from a State Fair: a country singer, a Christian singer, an oldies revue, some hair-metal veterans and a culturally conservative ventriloquist.<br /><br /><strong>Jeff Dunham</strong> headlines on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49, $39 and $29.<br /><br /><strong>Billy Currington</strong> performs with opener David Nail on Friday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $25.<br /><strong><br />The Happy Together Tour</strong> and its updated 2012 lineup (with members of The Turtles, The Monkees, The Grass Roots and The Buckinghams) stops at the fair on Sunday, Aug. 5. Tickets are $35 and $25.<br /></p> <p>Christian crooner <strong>Chris Tomlin</strong> and local opener Chad James share a 7:30 p.m. bill on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Tickets are $35 and $25.<br /></p> <p>And <strong>Tesla</strong>, <strong>Great White</strong> and <strong>Slaughter</strong> will share some power ballads on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $25.<br /><br />All tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.<br /></p>