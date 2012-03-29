WMSE Begins Campaign to Keep Live Music

One of the centerpieces of WMSE\'s programming schedule is its Tuesday night \"Local/Live\" program, which each week hosts in-studio sessions with some of the city\'s best bands, new and old. The equipment that allows the station to host those sessions and other in-studio performances, however, is on its last legs. \"After 30 years of supporting and documenting local artists, WMSE\'s dated and deteriorating equipment will soon preclude us from recording and broadcasting live in-studio performances,\" the station wrote in an email to supporters today. \"Without replacing our recording equipment, we risk an extended absence of live programming at WMSE.\" <br /><br />So the station has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund an equipment update, with hopes of raising $30,000 by Dec. 22 (if that sounds far away, it\'s notit\'s only 59 days from now). Like all Kickstarter campaigns, this one is high stakes. If the station doesn\'t meet its full goal, it doesn\'t receive a penny. You can <a href=\"http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wmse/keep-live-music-on-wmse?ref=email\">donate or learn more information here</a>. <br /><br />To give a sense of what you\'ll be donating to, WMSE has created a video detailing the sad state of its equipment and highlighting some of its in-studio performances. It\'s embedded below:<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"410px\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"480px\" src=\"http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wmse/keep-live-music-on-wmse/widget/video.html\"></iframe>