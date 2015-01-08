WMSE Hosts a Free "Local/Live" Concert with Mortgage Freeman

× Expand Mortgage Freeman / via Facebook

Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their showy twists and turns can be experienced in all their manic glory. Fans will have a chance to catch them on stage on Tuesday, Jan. 13 when WMSE hosts a free live performance from the group as part of a live recording of the station's "Local/Live" program with hosts Erin Wolf and Cal Roach.

The hosts will interview the band, encouraging fans to tweet their questions with the #WMSElocallive hashtag. The group will play a few songs during the interview, then close with a set of more music. The show will start at 6 p.m. at the Todd Wehr Conference Center, 1047 N. Broadway.