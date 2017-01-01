Wow, the New Danny Gokey Song Is... Just, Wow

Milwaukee's country station, FM 106.1, this morning debuted Danny Gokey's first single, "It's Only," and it's a country song alright, a weepy, string-swept ballad with ample twang and an inspiration message that reminds us no matter how bad the economy is, Jesus will take the wheel.

It's remarkable how well Gokey understands the cultural values and coded politics of contemporary country music. Singing of an unemployed worker facing the repo man and questioning his faith in God, Gokey sings, "He needs a hand up and not a handout." Seems that Obama was misguided about the stimulus package. It turns out that only God's love can help you overcome the recession, Gokey assures us in a song that, like so many big country hits, leaves the aftertaste of communion wafers in your mouth.

The song is streaming online at the "American Idol" blog mjsbigblog, or you can pray along with this YouTube video below:

