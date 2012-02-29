Yellow Phone Music Conference Announces 2012 Dates, Deals

<p> Milwaukee\'s young Yellow Phone Music Conference, which debuted last fall with ambitions of becoming the Midwest\'s more accessible, musician-friendly answer to Austin\'s South by Southwest conference, has announced its 2012 dates. The four-day conference will run from Thursday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Badges go on sale on Wednesday, Mach 9 for $99; wristband access to the showcase concerts will be $20. No lineup has been announced, but organizer Scott Ziel says more than 30 acts will be performing. <br /><br />The conference is also offering a pre-sale special on Tuesday, March 6 before Radio Milwaukee\'s Milwaukee Music Awards party at the Turner Hall Ballroom. As part of the "Halfway to Yellow Phone" pre-party and networking event, the conference will be selling discounted badges for $69, which will also include a $50 gift card to Cascio Interstate Music and a Yellow Phone T-shirt. Bands are encouraged to bring music or press kits to the event to share with various Milwaukee promoters, booking agents and media types; I\'ll be one of those media types, so come say hi.</p> <p><br /></p>