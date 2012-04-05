Young The Giant, The Roots, Ben Folds Five, Paul Oakenfold and The Hives Will Also Play Summerfest

The Summerfest schedule is taking shape quickly. This afternoon the festival announced another crop of 2012 performers, which includes some regulars (The Roots, Thievery Corporation, O.A.R.), some boomer staples (ZZ Top, Kool and the Gang, Chicago) and some welcome variety (Young The Giant, Heartless Bastards, Fountains of Wayne, The Hives). <br /><br />The complete list of just-announced grounds-stage headliners is below; there\'s no information on performance dates and times for these acts yet.<br /><br />ZZ Top <br />Kool & the Gang<br />Chicago <br />Ben Folds Five<br />The Roots <br />Paul Oakenfold <br />David Gray <br />Thievery Corporation <br />311 <br />Burton Cummings <br />Young The Giant <br />O.A.R. <br />Heartless Bastards <br />Phantom, Rocker & Slick <br />The Hives <br />Fountains of Wayne <br />Country Throwdown Tour (ft. Gary Allan, Rodney Atkins, Josh Thompson and Sunny Sweeney)<br /><br />