Barbara Lawton: I Won’t Run for Governor

Here’s how Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton announced to her supporters that she decided not to run for governor in 2010:
You know better than any my confidence in Wisconsin people, and in our resilience in a time of crisis, and in our capacity to innovate new ways to shape a better future for our state.
My deep commitment to our state is second only to my commitment to my family. For very personal reasons, I will not pursue the Democratic nomination for governor in 2010.
I look forward to providing active leadership to shape smart decisions for Wisconsin in the fourteen months that remain in my term in office. I will stand with you, as always.
With gratitude for your support,
Barbara Lawton
Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin
