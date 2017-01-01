Barbara Lawton: I Won’t Run for Governor

×

You know better than any my confidence in Wisconsin people, and in our resilience in a time of crisis, and in our capacity to innovate new ways to shape a better future for our state.



My deep commitment to our state is second only to my commitment to my family. For very personal reasons, I will not pursue the Democratic nomination for governor in 2010.



I look forward to providing active leadership to shape smart decisions for Wisconsin in the fourteen months that remain in my term in office. I will stand with you, as always.



With gratitude for your support,



Barbara Lawton

Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin



Here’s how Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton announced to her supporters that she decided not to run for governor in 2010:I’ll post more info as I gather it.