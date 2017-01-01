Barrett: Will He or Won’t He Run for Governor?

×

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will announce he’s running for governor on Sunday, just a few hours before the state becomes distracted by the Packers/Cowboys game. Of course, Barrett's camp is saying it's just an announcement and Barrett hasn't decided if he will run, but maybe they're just trying to create some drama after months of speculation. Or maybe Barrett really, truly hasn't made a final decision.

Here's my two cents, for what it's worth:



Why Barrett will run:





He loves politics and he’s already got money in the bank

He won’t have to give up his day job

He’ll likely get a free ride without a serious opponent in the Democratic primaries

He has the support of the outgoing governor (and Doyle’s $2 million war chest, which he can spend pretty freely) and possibly the White House and the national Democratic Party

He can’t be easily tagged as being a big-city liberal, since he’s supported many of the same issues pushed by the conservative MMAC

He has high name recognition and has done well in recent polls

He’ll be more palatable to moderate voters than the two declared Republican candidates, who are racing to the right wing of their party to pick up the hard-core conservative voters

If he wasn’t interested he would have said so, instead of putting his fellow Democrats through all of this agita as they float names of candidates

Being the mayor of Milwaukee while Scott Walker or Mark Neumann is governor of Wisconsin will be brutal

He may not be wild about conducting another statewide run

A free ride in the primaries isn’t necessarily a good thing (just ask John McCain or Mark Green)

Being supported by low-in-the-polls Doyle may not play well with voters

Historically, Milwaukeeans don’t do well in statewide races

Barrett’s antagonized his base in the city over the MPS takeover and other issues



He’s a nice guy and therefore will get steamrolled by Republicans