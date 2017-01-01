BREAKING: Karl Rove to Speak at UWM Thursday

He’s baaaack!

George W. Bush's political advisor Karl Rove is returning to Milwaukee, this time to speak at the UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room at 7:30 on Dec. 3.

Matt Capristo of the UWM College Republicans said his group invited Rove to speak tomorrow, but they don’t know what he’ll talk about. He said it “wasn’t that difficult” to land Rove.

“We didn’t give him a topic of discussion tomorrow night,” Capristo said, although he was sure that Obama’s Afghan policy would be on the evening’s agenda.

Capristo said Rove’s visit will cost $25,000, some of which the College Republicans raised themselves, while some came from a grant distributed by the Student Senate Appropriations Committee. The group worked through the Young America’s Foundation, which has connections to the Bradley Foundation, to bring Rove to campus.

(“Young America's Foundation is committed to ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values,” the organization’s Web site states. "As the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement, the Foundation introduces thousands of American youth to these principles. We accomplish our mission by providing essential conferences, seminars, educational materials, internships, and speakers to young people across the country.”)

Rove was in Milwaukee earlier this year to give an invite-only briefing to MMAC on the Employee Free Choice Act.

Expect a protest outside the venue. Capristo said Rove would likely get a "mixed response" but that the "overall consensus is that people want to hear him speak."