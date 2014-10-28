Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed

If you’re like me, you’re having a hard time keeping up with all of thenews hitting just before the Nov. 4 election. So here’s a roundup of some recentcampaign news while you’re waiting for President Obama to stump for Mary Burke in Milwaukee.You’re going to notice a theme emerge this week: Walker doesn't look so good. He's picking fights with friends, allowing his lieutenant governor to lie in an ad and can't justify his BadgerCare shenanigans. Definitely not the place you want to be in when you're in the final week of your campaign.

ScottWalker’s complaining about his lack of support from his best buddy, ChrisChristie. Walker’s upset because the Republican Governors Association isn’tdumping in tons of money to shore up Walker’s prospects at the polls. Tworeasons: The RGA is looking at the numbers and they aren’t good and Christie,the current head of the RGA, simply isn’t interested in helping Walker winre-election and then make moves on the White House. Whatever the true reason, thenational media aren’t giving Walker a pass.

Although the RGA may be barely ableto stomach Walker, ultra-conservative billionaire Sheldon Adelson iscontributing huge sums. The Nation reported that the gambling magnate just wrotea check for $650,000 to the Repulican Party of Wisconsin, which made a $450,000contribution to Walker the same day. Adelson was able to write this huge checkbecause of Judge Rudolph Randa’s ruling that Wisconsin can’t limit donations topolitical parties. Adelson has lavishedmoney on Walker before. He gave the legal limit to Walker this year and$250,000 to Walker’s recall effort in 2012. Does Adelson have any business inWisconsin? Didn’t think so.

Walker’s barelytolerated running mate, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, just came out with anad claiming that Walker supports equal pay for women. News flash: he doesn’t.In fact, Walker signed off on a bill that makes it much harder forwomen and others to sue discriminatory employers . It’s about as truthful asWalker’s ad claiming he’s looking out for women’shealth and safety . In truth, Walker is 100% pro-life and opposes abortionin all cases, including rape, incest and the life of the mother. But who caresabout the truth when you’re fighting for your political life?

Is the Wisconsin Club for Growth apolitical operation? It sure is! That’s why the Centerfor Media and Democracy has filed a complaint with the IRS , claiming thatthe Walker-friendly group violated its tax-exempt status as a “social welfare x93group by being so heavily involved in Wisconsin elections—then concealing thatfact on its tax forms. Remember: Wisconsin Club for Growth is part of whatprosecutors say was a “criminalscheme x93 to evade campaign finance laws and help Walker and his fellowRepublicans in the 2011 and 2012 recalls.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin is out witha sad and hilarious ad highlightingwhat it calls Walker’sBadgerCare meltdown . Durr…

Just about every sane person isupset with GeorgeW. Will’s attack on Wisconsin’s campaign finance laws. The piece is soriddled with factual errors and just plain ignorance I don’t even know how tobegin critiquing it. Do I need to mention that Will was honored by the Bradley Foundation ,which is headed by Walker’s campaign chair, Mike Grebe? You know, the groupthat’s connected to all of the groups caught up in the John Doe investigation?The ones that allegedly broke the laws that George Will doesn’t understand?

Veteran journalist Dominique Paul Nothhas a great essay on why you shouldn’tbelieve the polls showing that the Burke-Walker race is tied. Noth isn’tsure what the true public opinion is out there, but holding up the Marquettepoll, or any single poll, as an accurate gauge on public sentiment is folly. Iagree. The Marquette poll has been fairly accurate in the past, but these pastfew results have been so swingy there’s something strange going on, likely withits sampling. Don’t miss Noth’stake on the AG race —another hot race that isn’t being served well by thecorporate media or campaign ads.