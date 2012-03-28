Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 12: Perez v. Witkowiak

<p> Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak and Jose Perez are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\">Voter Public Access</a> database.)<br /><br />Perez and Witkowiak responded to the Shepherd\'s candidate questionnaire. Here are their answers:<br /><br /><strong>JOSE PEREZ</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website:</strong> <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.pledgeperez.com\">www.pledgeperez.com</a><br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>Tell me a bit about your background to introduce yourself to the Shepherd readers.<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>I am a lifelong Milwaukee resident and activist. Currently, I work as a commercial real estate developer. Before that, I spent four years with the City of Milwaukee in roles focusing on economic development. Previously, I served the faith community as the Executive Director of MICAH, advocating for social justice issues; I worked as a gang prevention specialist; and I worked for the National AFL-CIO. I serve as a board member of several nonprofit Milwaukee organizations and am a member of neighborhood organizations. I believe I have a track record of proven leadership: fighting for Wisconsin businesses, protecting families and connecting neighbors.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>I currently own and operate LRG Development, building projects in Milwaukee.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>I want to be an engaged member of the community and make a positive difference in my neighborhood. I see problems that have a clear remedy, but are not being addressed by the current leadership. <br /><br />First and foremost, there is not enough being done to create jobs. I have a proven track record in the public and private sector, supporting the creation of living wage jobs, and I want to apply those skills as a member of the Common Council. I also want to focus on improving the quality of life for the people of the 12th District. <br /><br />As a lifelong resident of the near south side, I want to ensure that all people of Milwaukee are represented and that the makeup of the Common Council reflects our city\'s great diversity.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>The top three issues I want to address as an alderman are job creation and economic development, support for public schools, and quality of life issues, including police response, noise issues and tenant/landlord issues.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>Job retention and development is my number one priority. My professional background is in economic development. I spent four years working for the City of Milwaukee as an Economic Development Specialist with the office of City Development. I also worked as a Program Officer for the Block Grant Administration. I am a volunteer in my community in the César Chávez Business Improvement District and on the Economic Development Committee of the Clarke Square Zilber Neighborhood Initiative. We need to have a real strategic economic development plan with clear goals. It can be neighborhood-based, industry-based, or organized in another way – just so it is strategic. With clear goals, the city could develop marketing strategies for bringing business here from other jurisdictions, and make targeted, strategic investments that make sense.<br /><br />I currently serve on the Governance Council for an MPS charter school. I support a strong public education system and support the role of MPS and do not think we need dozens of different government entities operating schools. All choice and charter schools must be held accountable for results the same way MPS is held accountable, and we must acknowledge the easier path charter and choice schools have compared to traditional MPS schools. <br /><br />My neighbors want a good quality of life. They want to know that professionals are handling their water and sewer system. They want the roads swept, plowed and maintained. They want safe, clean neighborhoods. That\'s what I want for my family, and what I think every resident of Milwaukee wants for their family. We must make the necessary investments in services and infrastructure to ensure a good quality of life. I would work proactively with the police to ensure noise ordinances are enforced and drug houses are shut down.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you make Milwaukeeand specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Perez:</strong> I think first and foremost we need to focus on quality of life issues and make it a place that both businesses and residents want to come to. I have experience working with Business Improvement Districts and other neighborhood initiatives and will take those experiences and work collectively to build a district that will appeal to people from all walks of life.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>The Walker budget\'s decrease in shared revenue will continue to have a negative impact on our city\'s finances and thus the services we provide. I would support reasonable increases in the property tax levy, but that is not an unlimited pool. I also think that corporations, which utilize city services without paying their fair share, need to be held accountable. It is important that we continue to provide or improve the quality of the city services we offer, but that cannot be done with a shrinking pool of resources. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> What are your views of Gov. Walker\'s changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on city employees and the city\'s budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>I oppose Act 10 passed by the Wisconsin Legislature signed by Governor Walker. I believe in the role of unions and collective bargaining. I was a staffer for the AFL-CIO here in Milwaukee. This year, I have marched and rallied against Act 10, and I support a Walker Recall. I believe the changes he has made have hurt our city and hurt local governments all over this state. It is never a good idea to pit one employee against another. It\'s a divide and conquer strategy that I do not support.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>There are several things that set me apart from my opponent. I am going to be a fulltime Common Council member, out in the community and engaged in what is happening in the neighborhood, while my opponent was not seen or active until he faced our strong campaign. In addition, I am deeply committed to the neighborhood and have been active as a member of the Walker\'s Square Neighborhood Association, as a member of the Walker\'s Point Association and the Cesar Chavez Business Improvement District. My opponent has little connection to the people of the 12th District – in fact, his campaign literature pieces show endorsements from other elected officials and special interests from around the city, not community figures who live in the district. Finally, I\'m not a politician, this is my first run for public office, and I consider myself a community activist first. My opponent is a long-time incumbent, who held the office, lost it, and won it back. It\'s time for a change. It\'s what almost 65% of the voters in primary voted for and I agree with them.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><br /><strong>Perez: </strong>I\'m honored to have the support of a number of community organizations, including Voces de la Frontera Action, Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin. I\'ve also received the support of many labor organizations, including SEIU Wisconsin State Council, AFT Local 212, AFSCME District Council 48, Milwaukee Area Labor Council, MTEA, and Milwaukee Laborer\'s Local 113. I have been endorsed by State Representative JoCasta Zamarripa, MPS Director Larry Miller and County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic.</p> <p><strong>JAMES WITKOWIAK</strong><br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Tell me a bit about your background to introduce yourself to the Shepherd readers.<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak:</strong> I was born and raised on Fifth and Mitchell in Milwaukee, and have lived here my entire life. I attended St. Stanislaus grade school, Notre Dame High School, UW-Stout (where I studied manufacturing and engineering), Marquette University, W.C.T.C., University of Chicago, and Worsham College. I have a degree in mortuary science and am a Licensed Funeral Director. <br /><br />My experience and city involvement is as follows: former treasurer, trustee and general business manager of St. Stanislaus Church; former board member of the Greater Mitchell Street Association; past district chairman of the Boy Scouts of America; former board member of St. Francis Hospital; former board member and vice president of the Latino Community Center; founding board member of Casa Romero; former board member and chairman of the Building Committee of the City of Milwaukee Library; former board member of Summerfest; board member and vice president of the board of the City of Milwaukee Neighborhood Development Improvement Corporation; commissioner of the City of Milwaukee Housing Authority; former chairman of the City of Milwaukee License Committee; founder and former chairman of the City of Milwaukee Anti-Graffiti Task Force; member of the City of Milwaukee Public Safety Committee; member of the City of Milwaukee Community and Economic Development Committee; chairman of the City of Milwaukee Zoning and Neighborhood Development Committee.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak: </strong>I am currently employed with the City of Milwaukee. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak:</strong> I have been the alderman of the 12th District for 16 of the last 20 years. During that time, we have experienced steady and positive change, making this the fastest improving district in the city. I still have the same strong desire to serve this community as when I first took office. We have a strong, positive momentum going here which I am excited to continue moving forward. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are the top three issues that you want to address, and how would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak: </strong>Public safety, economic development, and improving housing opportunities.<br /><br /><em>Public Safety: </em>I have an excellent working relationship with the Milwaukee Police Department. <br />With cur new captain at the Second District, Rebecca Pixley, we have made cur police district one of the most “user friendly” in the city. We have worked on creating more Block Watches and with the cooperation of our constituents we have countless eyes and ears out assisting our police department in crime reducing/solving efforts. <br /><em><br />Economic Development: </em>I have worked to promote and establish Business Improvement Districts on both Historic Mitchell Street and Cesar Chavez Drive, giving businesses their opportunities for Facade Grants, Sign Grants, and business plan assistance. This will continue with proposed B.I.D. districts on Lincoln Avenue and South Second Street. I have also worked to establish general Tax Incremental Financing Districts which give businesses the opportunity for significant financial assistance (Cesar Chavez and National Avenue, Historic Mitchell Street, First and Seeboth, Fourth and Sixth and Florida, to name a few). I have also worked to establish a State Main Street District on Lincoln Avenue, which also gives significant financial opportunities for business there for Facade Grants and general business assistance. Going forward, I will work to expand the existing B.I.D.s and T.I.F.s and create several new ones. <br /><em><br />Improving Housing Opportunities: </em>I have worked to create several Target Investment Neighborhoods (T.I.N.s) within the12th District. This promotes first-time home ownership and awards numerous grants and forgivable loans to home owners in the district. We have invested millions of dollars in Federal Block Grant Funds with families in the 12th District through this program, and I will continue to expand existing and establish new T.I.N.s in the 12th District. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you make Milwaukeeand, specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak:</strong> I will make this district and the city of Milwaukee more attractive to businesses and residents by expanding existing and establishing new T.I.F.s, T.I.N.s, and B.I.D.s, which come through my work with the Community and Economic Development Committee, the Zoning and Neighborhood Development Committee, and the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak: </strong>We can boost revenue by increasing the value of our housing stock and commercial buildings in the district through the T.I.F.s, T.I.N.s, and B.I.D.s as mentioned earlier. We will hold the line on spending by continuing to look for greater efficiencies in all of our city departments. <br />Shepherd: What are your views of Gov. Walker's changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on city employees and the city's budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak: </strong>I feel that that Gov. Walker should have brought all affected parties to the table at once and had all public employees shown any necessary cuts equallyincluding our public safety employees. The "jury is still out" on what the long-range effects of these changes will be, but I also feel that the governor should re-examine the state\'s revenue-sharing formula and allocate the city of Milwaukee its fair share. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak: </strong>I have vast experience and proven record of community involvement that had effectuated presidential positive growth and improvement in the 12th District. I have represented this district with integrity and professionalism for 16 years. I have been able to successfully balance the interests of the most ethnically diverse district in the city. I am proud of my reputation for "walking the walk and talking the talk" of the common man on the street in the city as well as being able to negotiate with the most sophisticated real estate developers in moving this district in the city forward. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><br /><strong>Witkowiak:</strong> Mayor Tom Barrett, Council President Willie Hines Jr., Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Joe Davis, Alderman Willie Wade, Alderman Jim Bohl, Alderman Terry Witkowiski, Milwaukee Police Association, Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters.<br /><br /></p> <p><br /><br /></p>