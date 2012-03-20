Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 9: Harmon v. Puente

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente and Ray Harmon are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\" target=\"_blank\">Voter Public Access</a> database.)<br /><br />Puente did not respond to the Shepherd\'s candidate questionnaire, but Harmon did. Here are his answers:<br /><br /><strong>RAY HARMON</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website: </strong><a href=\"http://www.HarmonForDistrict9.com\" target=\"_blank\">www.HarmonForDistrict9.com</a><br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> Tell me a bit about your background to introduce yourself to the Shepherd readers.<br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> I grew up in Milwaukee and was raised by a single mom and very supportive extended family who taught me the values of hard work and community service. I played ice hockey as a child from 6 years old to 12 years old. I played basketball on just about every playground and gym in the city from 7th grade all the way through high school when I played point guard and was named all conference honorable mention in 1985 at Nicolet High School. I had many jobs growing up but the most memorable one was working on my uncle\'s popcorn truck during the summers. It was fantastic as a young boy I got to spend time with family, learn hard work, meet people all over the city, attend just about every summer festival and eat lots of popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and ice cream. I think that\'s how my uncle paid us. LOL!<br /><br />I attended MPS schools and later Nicolet High School. At UW-Milwaukee I studied Political Science and served in leadership positions in the Black Student Union, Student Association, United Council and United States Student Association. I also joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1989.<br /><br />In 1995, I and a delegation from UWM traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa at the end of Apartheid. For 10 days we worked with South African students from the African National Congress, colleges and universities towards a peaceful transition to Democracy. Today I am proud to have been involved in such an important and historical world event.<br /><br />Since college, I worked as a legislative assistant for city and county governments, as well as non-profit organizations before I became the Economic Development Director for the Milwaukee Urban League. At the Urban League I worked with small businesses and contractors to create networking opportunities, secure capital and better manage their businesses. Later I became the Communications Director for the Neighborhood Schools Initiative, leading a successful PR and marketing campaign to get parents and children signed up and involved with their local neighborhood schools.<br /><br />In 2002, I worked for Jim Doyle during his first campaign for Governor as the Milwaukee Field Organizer and later the Base Vote Director for the Coordinated Campaigns. In 2003, I was appointed by Governor Jim Doyle to become New Products and Economic Development Director for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority where I led projects to increase loan guarantees for contractors, small and medium sized businesses. Later Governor Doyle asked me to lead the Milwaukee Governor's office for SE Wisconsin. There I chaired the Governor's Gang Prevention and Violence Reduction Task Force, working with the Milwaukee Police Department, District Attorney's office, Milwaukee County and social service organizations to prevent kids from getting caught up in gang life. I was also tasked with saving the Police Athletic League Building, eventually finding a buyer in the Children's Outing Associationa youth organization that I was a member of during my childhood.<br /><br />In early 2007, I received a heart transplant. That gift of life has profoundly shaped the way I approach my life. Each day I want to find ways to give back to his community. One of my passions, outside of politics, is increasing Organ and Tissue Donor rates. I volunteer my time as a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Blood Center Donor Network and other health care charities advocating the prevention of obesity, juvenile diabetes, kidney disease and high blood pressure all of which can lead to organ failure.<br /><br />I am now running for Alderperson. I have a new heart but its an old passion that beats within me to serve the community. I want to redevelop Northridge Mall to increase land values, increase tax revenues and create jobs. All of which will revitalize the Brown Deer Road-76th Street retail corridors, I want to keep Milwaukee fiscally responsible and improve our quality of life. I am a member of Christ The King Baptist Church.<br /><br />In late 2007 I was hired by former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz as his Assistant and Policy Liaison. For three years I oversaw the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Community Development Authority, Madison Parks, Madison Public Libraries, Public Works, Assessor\'s Office, Planning and the Department of Civil Rights.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> I am the founder, owner and principle of Harmon Consulting LLC. A Strategic, Tactical, Campaign and Policy Development information provider. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon: </strong>I am running to make a change. To empower constituents, provide responsive leadership and a vision for Milwaukee. I want to provide the leadership to redevelop Northridge Mall, improve the roads in a more timely manner and provide better service to constituents. I want to fight to bring more resources back to the 9th District.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> 1. Jobs and Economic Development. 2. Improve the Quality of Life. 3. Fiscal Responsibility.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon: </strong>1. Redevelopment of Northridge Mall and create a Jobs Ombudsman position in the Dept of Administration's Intergovernmental Affairs Division by reclassifying a position to solely focus on job creation for Milwaukeeans. No additional salary.<br /><br />2. By fighting for resources to 1) improve roads in a timely manner by implementing the PASER rating system to better manage and evaluate road conditions 2) reduce crime by increasing foot and bicycle patrols in neighborhoods 3) reduce speeding in school zones by implementing traffic calming techniques and safe routes to schools for children.<br /><br />3. By implementing a transparent budget making process. Implement the Neighborhood Indicators Project to help prioritize and target spending.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>How would you make Milwaukeeand specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><strong><br />Harmon:</strong> Rebrand Northwest Milwaukee and redevelop Northridge Mall to attract people from throughout the northwest corner including Germantown, Mequon and Menomonee Falls. See my web page for details on this plan at www.HarmonForDistrict9.com. <http://www.HarmonForDistrict9.com> <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> Redevelopment of Northridge Mall will increase land value and tax revenues. I spoken to investors, retailers, banks, developers, the Granville Brown Deer Chamber and all are very interested in my vision to redevelop. They all want an elected official that has a vision and will fight for it. Spending should be prioritized and targeted with innovative techniques such as the Neighborhood Indicators Project and the PASER rating system. They both help to see problems beginning early to help target spending before problems grow and become worse when more money has to be spent in the long run.<br /><br />The city does need to develop alternate streams of revenue. The current revenue sources are limited and shrinking. I want to explore all options including looking at examples from other cities comparable to Milwaukee.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are your views of Gov. Walker's changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on city employees and the city's budget? <br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> Horrible. Workers rights should be respected and protected. <br /><br />The effect on city employees has been devastating with the removal of their safety net by not being allowed to collectively. The impact on benefits has hit employees in the pocket book as they are now required to pay more for health and pension. The city has to find other streams of revenue due to the limits imposed by Gov walker\'s budget keeping.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? <br /><br /><strong>Harmon:</strong> Employees not be able to collectively bargain and have no safety net harms local governments, harms families. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><strong><br />Harmon:</strong> No one should have been included.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Harmon: </strong>I have a vision for the future of the 9th district and solutions to improve the quality of life. I want to rebrand northwest Milwaukee, I have a vision plan to redevelop Northridge Mall, an innovative plan to improve the roads and I want to fight to reduce crime by providing resources for more foot and bicycle patrols. I want to reduce speeding in school zones with traffic calming techniques and provide safe routes to schools for children. I have problem solving skills and want to work with constituents to solve problems. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><strong><br />Harmon: </strong>Milwaukee Police Association, Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Milwaukee Professional Firefighters, Service Employees International Union, Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, Sen. Lena Taylor, Rep. Barbara Toles, Governor Jim Doyle.<br /><br />