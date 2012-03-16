Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 10: Bowen v. Matthews

David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\">Voter Public Access</a> database.)<br /><br />Matthews did not respond to the Shepherd\'s candidate questionnaire, but Bowen did. Here are his answers:<br /><br /><strong>David Bowen</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website:</strong> <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.bowen4action.com\">www.bowen4action.com</a><br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen: </strong>I currently serve as Program Director at Urban Underground, a city wide youth leadership development organization located on Milwaukee\'s north side. Founded in 2000, Urban Underground has become a nationally recognized model for engaging youth in bold and life changing opportunities to address the most pressing problems facing them and their communities.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen: </strong>I\'ve worked hard addressing community issues with youth for past 10 years and I\'m ready to use my passion for community change to make the lives of all people better. I have the skills and experience to be accountable to residents of the 10th District to be reliable, responsive and committed to increase their quality of life. The 10th District needs someone rooted in the community who will find innovative ways to carry on the great work the current 10th District supervisor, Eyon Biddle Sr., started with his bold leadership.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd:</strong> What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen:</strong> Jobs and economic development, transit and parks and quality of life.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd:</strong> How would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen:</strong> <em>Jobs and Economic Development: </em>The people of the 10th district deserve access to training and employment opportunities that pay family sustaining wages. As your County Supervisor, I will work tirelessly to create jobs, support entrepreneurship, and ensure that projects that are funded by Milwaukee County taxpayers create jobs for Milwaukee County Workers.<br /><br /><em>Transit: </em>A first class county needs a first class transportation system. Transit connects us to our family and friends, and to economic and job opportunities. Milwaukee County is one of the only major metropolitan areas without dedicated transit funding. I will advocate for dedicated transit funding so that we can expand access to public transit and sustain a Milwaukee County Transit System that is safe, affordable and reliable.<br /><em><br />Parks and Quality of Life: </em>Residents of the 10th District deserve clean and safe green spaces and parks that invite community ownership and pride. I will work to ensure adequate funding is available to sustain and increase community programming and recreational outlets on County park grounds and facilities. In addition, there must be a focus on our youth\'s quality of life. Young people in the 10th District lack access to quality educational, social, and job opportunities. As your County Supervisor, I will work with the Milwaukee County Youth Task Force to ensure that our services are relevant, effective and focused on opportunities for our young people to succeed.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you make Milwaukeeand specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen: </strong>A more attractive Milwaukee County and10th District includes thriving youth, family-sustaining jobs, safe and clean parks, affordable/reliable transit and accessible health and human services for all Milwaukee County residents. Our community needs bold legislation to achieve this, not good intentions. I am willing to fight to make this a reality as County Supervisor of the 10th District.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen:</strong> I would boost revenues by fighting for a dedicated transit funding system. I would take our vital public services like parks, recreation, mental health and job creation directly to the people asking them to advocate for increased revenue for public services. I would look for savings by calling for an audit of all county services to identify wasteful and redundant spending. This will ensure we wisely invest taxpayer dollars in building a stronger Milwaukee. This has been proved by young innovative County Board Members who have fought for and passed legislation that doesn\'t add to our debt while providing essential programs our residents depend on.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd:</strong> What are your views of Gov. Walker\'s changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on county employees and the county\'s budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen: </strong>Milwaukee County and the workers of the 10th district have resoundingly rejected Governor Walker\'s distortions and misrepresentations of the truth. His choices are not working for Wisconsin, as evidenced by the fact that Wisconsin has lost more jobs than any other State for several months in a row. Milwaukee County has faced the burden of the Walker cuts. The public sector employees have less purchasing power which has led to less revenue for our county. All of Governor Walker\'s decisions have real consequences for municipalities throughout the state from Beloit to Sparta, Florence to Milwaukee. I believe Act 10 should not have passed, and I look forward to restoring collective bargaining in Wisconsin.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen:</strong> Recently most of my time has been focused on running my campaign so researching my opponent has been the least of priority but I am aware that I am a younger candidate than my opponent. Also I believe my depth of community involvement and work with young people locally and nationally is more extensive.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><br /><strong>Bowen: </strong>Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Equality Wisconsin, SEIU, Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (WFNHP), Amalgamated Transit Union, Current 10th District County Supervisor Eyon Biddle Sr., County Supervisor Marina Dimetrijevic, Next Generation Milwaukee PAC, Gary Goyke.<br /><br />