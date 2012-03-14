Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 18: Alexander v. Corder

Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\" target=\"_blank\">Voter Public Access</a> database.)<br /><br />Alexander and Corder responded to the Shepherd\'s candidate questionnaire. Here are their answers:<br /><strong><br />DEANNA ALEXANDER</strong><br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Tell me a bit about your background to introduce yourself to the Shepherd readers.<br /><strong><br />Alexander:</strong> I've lived in southeast Wisconsin my entire life and am Milwaukee homeowner. I live with my husband and two daughters. I hold a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting and have studied Conflict Resolution. I will be finishing a master's degree in Government and Public Administration with a certificate in Law & Public Policy this year as well. My professional background is in accounting and in my spare time I enjoy reading, traveling and learning French.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> Where are you currently employed?<br /><strong><br />Alexander:</strong> I work in the fiscal department at Milwaukee County's Behavioral Health Division with responsibility for the account of the hospital's largest insurance payer. Benchmarks of my career include auditing schools participating in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program and developing an accounting infrastructure to bring a village into compliance with governmental accounting requirements. I have also worked at the state level where I served in a training and advisement capacity teaching financial review methods to employees of the Division of Quality Assurance. <br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>As a county resident, a county employee, and a taxpayer, I am tired of Milwaukee County being portrayed as a joke. Milwaukee needs leadership that can serve the public by valuing diverse needs and working towards results that will give the next generation the most secure future. I am running for county supervisor because it is exactly where my strengths, experience, and interests merge. I care about safe, accessible, and affordable public transportation; community amenities that promote education and recreation; and having a government led by public servants committed to economic stability.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>The top issue facing the county is a lack of trust in government and public officials. There have been too many headlines about underhanded dealings in our government and there is a lack of communication between our leaders. County residents struggle to pay taxes and are rightfully frustrated that public services are simultaneously being cut; yet many have told me that they feel that inactive, ineffective politicians represent them. Second, our transit system was once rated the best in the country and we have fallen hard from that rating, leaving riders bruised and bewildered. Third, public safety has become an issue intertwined with both public faith in government and our finances and we must seek consortium. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>I will use my training in conflict resolution to try to build the relationships that are necessary to bridge gaps and fix what is wrong with this county. I will also explore revenue enhancement by collecting on the millions of dollars in accounts receivable due to the county that are currently written off each year. Milwaukee County needs reliable public transit and I intend to support a designated funding source for transit that allows a voice for taxpayers. I will also be supportive of creating a training and development initiative for the county board.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you make Milwaukeeand, specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>I believe that by reducing duplication of services, collecting more money from unexhausted accounts receivable sources, resisting the urge to raise taxes, and supporting public safety, we will foster the right environment for growth. We can then enhance this by lowering bus and paratransit fares; ensuring that residents have the ability to move within the county from border to border to work and do business safely. Furthermore, when crime is low and public services are provided efficiently, people are more likely to spend time and money in the community.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>Milwaukee County currently looses millions of dollars per year in revenue because of inefficiency. I believe our revenues can be well boosted by doing proper collections on money already owed to the county and in cutting wasteful spending. In order to collect this revenue, we must be supportive of personnel movement, additions, and job reorganization. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are your views of Gov. Walker's changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on county employees and the county's budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>I am a county employee and was directly affected by Act 10. After the law was enacted, I stood before the county board and made suggestions for a plan to incorporate into the upcoming budgets that would offer relief for those likely to be negatively affected to the greatest degreemiddle- and low-income public workers. My suggestions were not acted on, or even deliberated, and it was our current leaders' choice to enact the budget anyway. I think Milwaukee County was affected negatively in the short term because its hands were tied with a contract-in-effect and employee morale fell. However, the county can move forward in ways that will reduce uncertainty and restore confidence, even in the midst of the governor's changes. I support consistency in government.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Alexander: </strong>First, I have much more education and relevant work experience in areas like public policy and budgeting, than my opponent. I have studied subjects essential to understand as an effective county supervisor, including governmental accounting, public sector human resources, and how to be a fair and effective leader in the midst of conflict. Second, my opponent has been funded by other politicians who seek to influence our voters, while I have declined such funding in order to maintain independence.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><strong><br />Alexander:</strong> Most importantly, voters that sit on both sides of party lines have chosen me as the best candidate. I have also been endorsed by Wisconsin Family Action due to my pro-family and Christian values and have the non-financial support of many local leaders. <br /><br /><strong><br />TRACEY CORDER</strong><br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>I have been a social worker for the past six years, I am currently employed at the Hope House of Milwaukee.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> Why are you running for office?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>The mission statement for Milwaukee County government is to provide high-quality, responsive services that enhance self-sufficiency, personal safety, economic opportunity and quality of life for all its people.<br /><br />This is what I have based my entire career on and it\'s the reason that I became involved in social services. I believe we move forward when our community feels empowered. I have lived in Milwaukee my entire life, I am invested in this city. I will listen to the resident of my district, respond to their concerns immediately and advocate for them.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>Economic development, transit and public safety.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you deal with them?<br /><br /><strong>Corder:</strong> <em>Economic Development: </em>We have a unique opportunity to create jobs and enhance our neighborhoods by revitalizing the former Northridge space. We also can use Timmerman, a Milwaukee County airport, as a catalyst of a new economic development zone to stimulate our local economy.<br /><br /><em>Transit: </em>First and foremost, I am a proponent of a dedicated funding source for transit. This vital service connects people to employment and recreation. In addition there are people who are able to remain independent, in the community, due to our transit system. We have to listen to people in the district regarding enhancements that can be made. For example, the #12 Route that runs up Hampton stops on 91st Street. Residents I have spoken to would like to see that route continue to 124th Street. <br /><em><br />Public Safety: </em>We have to stop the cuts to the EMT program, ensure that our parks and highways are patrolled by our Deputy Sheriff\'s department (no privatization) and work with local neighborhood watch groups.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you make Milwaukeeand specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Corder:</strong> I would like to make sure that the unused county land in my district is made more marketable to potential buyers. The county has not been able to do this as effectively as the city, which lead to an increase in revenue. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>In 2008 over half of the 18th County Supervisory District supported a 1% county sales tax. It would be beneficial to revisit this. We have to individually look at services to determine what cuts can be made without decreasing quality.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>What are your views of Gov. Walker's changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on county employees and the county's budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>I oppose Act 10 and I believe that collective bargaining should be restored to public employees. Nowhere in the budget did it show that it was helpful to have collective bargaining rights stripped away. It has hurt local government because we have experienced workers retiring early. I don\'t believe any employee should have had their collective bargaining rights taken away from them.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><strong><br />Corder:</strong> I have a background in social services and I support worker\'s rights. I have pledged to hold monthly town hall meetings because to effectively serve the people, you have to listen to the people. I understand how the services offered by the county effect the lives of everyday working families.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><br /><strong>Corder: </strong>I have earned the support of the following organizations and elected officials: Milwaukee Area Labor Coucil, AFL-CIO, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (WFNHP), Amalgamated Transit Union-Local 998 (ATU), Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Clean Wisconsin, Equality Wisconsin, Fair Wisconsin, Milwaukee Firefighters Association- Local 215, Lena Taylor, Wisconsin State Senator - District 4, Sandy Pasch, Wisconsin State Assembly Representative - District 22, JoCasta Zamarripa, Wisconsin State Assembly Representative- District 8, Eyon Biddle, Milwaukee County Supervisor - District 10, Marina Dimitirejivic - District 4, Mark Sain, Milwaukee School Board - District 1, Annie Woodward, Milwaukee School Board , District 4 <br /><br />