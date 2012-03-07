Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 9: Gehl v. Taylor

<p>Kenneth Gehl and Steve Taylor are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\" target=\"_blank\">Voter Public Access</a> database.)<br /><br />Gehl did not respond to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. But Taylor did. Here are his answers:</p> <p><strong>STEVE TAYLOR</strong></p> <p><strong>Website:</strong> <a href=\"http://stevetaylor4milwaukeecounty.com/\" target=\"_blank\">stevetaylor4milwaukeecounty.com</a><br /><strong><br />Shepherd:</strong> Tell me a bit about your background to introduce yourself to the Shepherd.<br /><strong><br />Taylor: </strong>I have been a Franklin resident since I purchased my home in 2006. I was elected to the Common Council in April of 2008 and re-elected in 2011. I have served as Common Council president since being elected in 2008.<br /><br />I grew up and attended high school in neighboring Muskego. I obtained a bachelor\'s degree in political science and in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. <br /><br />I was elected to the La Crosse Common Council in 1997 and served in La Crosse from 1997-2001. I lived in East Lansing, Mich., from 2002-2006. While living there I was appointed to and served on the Zoning Board of Appeals.<br /><br />Since being elected I have served on the Community Development Authority (Vice Chair), Finance Committee, License Committee and Civic Celebrations Commission. I created and am a member of the Forward Franklin Economic Development Committee.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Where are you currently employed?<br /><strong><br />Taylor: </strong>COUNTRY Financial as a financial representative.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Why are you running for office?<br /><strong><br />Taylor: </strong>The residents of the 9th district have been without a voice and the representation they deserve. . . for far too long. I want to be their voice. My overwhelming constituent record along with the last four years of leadership and experience on the Franklin Common Council prove that I will be that voice.<br /><br />The future of Milwaukee County lies in the southern portion. The growth and economic development needed for us to continue making Milwaukee County viable over the next 50 years will occur in the 9th district<br /><br />The tax relief our residents need will come from Oak Creek's lakefront, Franklin's southwestern expansion and the redevelopment of Hales Corners. The 27th Street corridor, which lies in the district, has the potential of $2 billion in tax base and could become southeastern Wisconsin\'s medical epicenter. <br /><br />We know that Wisconsin is “Open for Business.” The undeveloped land in southern Milwaukee County is the prime geographic location to attract business from Illinois and the entire country. The proximity to downtown Milwaukee, the airport, the freeway and Chicago make this one of the most valuable locations in the region. We need strong leadership and innovative ideas to leverage this valuable resource to the advantage of our county.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are the top three issues that you want to address?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor:</strong> <em>Return on Investment: </em>The taxpayers of Franklin, Oak Creek and Hales Corners sent approximately $35 million to Milwaukee County last year. Can anyone explain to us what we got back in return? Our county roads are in horrendous shape. Our County Parks are deteriorating. The Sheriff's Department has little to no presence in our communities, and county transit barely reaches our borders. The one county program that worked well was the EMS Paramedic funding and that dollar amount was cut in half. It is obvious that southern Milwaukee County is not a priority for the board and I plan to work on your behalf to get our fair share. <br /><br /><em>Reform: </em>Milwaukee County is a mess. And except for a few supervisors, the county board is acting arrogant and out of control. What is taking place is reminiscent of what occurred a decade ago when the board was out of touch with the residents. This board is not listening to the taxpayers and it is time that someone heads downtown to turn things around. The size of the Milwaukee County board should be reduced along with restructuring how it operates.<br /><em><br />Collaboration: </em>We need to look and combining county services with services provided by the local municipalities. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>How would you deal with these issues?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor: </strong>Number one, I would show up and fight for the residents of the 9th district, which has not been done for a long time. I have proven that forward-thinking leadership will lead to innovative ideas. This leadership is needed at a time when budgets are tight and elected officials have to balance quality of services and overall cost. <br /><strong><br />Shepherd:</strong> How would you make Milwaukee Countyand specifically, this districtmore attractive to businesses and residents?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor: </strong>Point out to the board that the future of Milwaukee County is near its southern border. Sell off county land and get out of the way. This will lead to development, which will bring in property tax revenue and help reduce our tax burden.<br /><strong><br />Shepherd: </strong>How would you boost revenues and/or cut spending?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor:</strong> Once I get elected I will look for any inefficiencies and also where we can combine services with local municipalities. Government has gotten too large with too many layers. We have to stop all of the duplication of services and start working together. <br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>What are your views of Gov. Walker's changes to collective bargaining, specifically their effect on county employees and the county's budget? Have the changes helped or hurt local governments? Should public safety employees have been included in all of the changes?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor: </strong>The changes to collective bargaining were necessary at all levels of government. Cuts were coming to the county and local municipalities and without the tools given to us by Gov. Walker the only options were layoffs and cuts in services. These are difficult times for many and the taxpayers who pay the salaries and benefits of government employees are getting no raises, taking pay cuts and many losing their jobs. It is unfair to ask the taxpayers to pay more or the same and get a lower level of service. All government employees should have been included.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd:</strong> What sets you apart from your opponent?<br /><br /><strong>Taylor: </strong>With 10 years of government experience in three different communities I am the only candidate who has a proven track record of service in more than one municipality. The county board is not the venue for on the job training. The person you elect has to have thick skin and the backbone to be able to govern effectively in what has been an unfriendly environment for the 9th district supervisor.<br /><br /><strong>Shepherd: </strong>Who has endorsed you?<br /><strong><br />Taylor:</strong> Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff\'s Association, Franklin Professional Firefighters Association, Metropolitan Builders Association.<br /><br /> </p>