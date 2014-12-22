DA Chisholm Won’t Charge Ex-Officer Manney for Shooting Dontre Hamilton

×

Milwaukee County DA JohnChisholm announced this morning that he won’t charge ex-MPD Officer ChristopherManney for shooting Dontre Hamilton 14 times in Red Arrow Park back in April. Isuspected as much during ourconversation last week. But it wasn’t official until today.

He’s in the middle of hispress conference right now, but here are a few takeaways from the report hereleased this morning as well as his conference with reporters:

Witnesses say that ascuffle occurred between Manney and Hamilton, in which Manney took out hisbaton and then Hamilton grabbed it and swung at Manney. Then Manney fired hisgun.

The gun that Manney usedcan be discharged 14 times in less than three seconds.

Police officers are taught to shoot until the threat they face is stopped.

There’s no legal or police procedural standard for how many times a cop can shoot a suspect. So although14 shots may seem excessive, there’s no standard for determining how many shotsare “excessive. x93

Manney was treated for headtrauma and is still being treated for trauma.

The Hamiltonfamily has released a statement, saying they have requested a federalinvestigation into Dontre Hamilton’s death.

Milwaukee Common CouncilPresident Michael Murphy released a statement, saying:

It’s important, in the wake of the district attorney’s decision today, thatwe recognize first and foremost the pain that continues for the family ofDontre Hamilton. At the heart of this tragedy are a mother who lost her sonthrough a violent death and a family that is missing a loved one in thisholiday season. They have suffered for nearly eight months awaiting answers,and our community continues to grieve with them. Some members of our community may feel the need to express their feelings inthe wake of this decision. Though the family and officer are at the heart ofthis matter, the community as a whole has been traumatized and continues to tryto make sense of this situation. If there are demonstrations or disobedience, Iwould implore those who participate to express themselves in a manner that doesnot place members of the public in harm’s way. It is everyone’s right to make their voices heard, just as it is everyone’sright to go about their business in safety. My thoughts and prayers go toeveryone involved.

Prior to Chisholm’s press conference,Chris Ahmuty, the executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, released astatement, saying: