Ex-DA McCann Warns Against Changing John Doe Law to Help Scott Walker

×

Yesterday, a state Senate committee debated a bill that would prevent prosecutors from using the John Doe as a tool to investigate political crimes.

You know, like the JohnDoe investigations into Gov. Scott Walker and his former aides and political allies.

The state Supreme Courtwill hear some of those cases, likely this summer.

But, warned ex-Milwaukee County DistrictAttorney E. Michael McCann, if the Republican-backed bill is passed, “The JohnDoe is dead. x93

Which makes you wonderwhy this bill is being considered, right?

McCann, a board member ofCommon Cause of Wisconsin and the guy who investigated and prosecuted former Sen. Chuck Chvala withthe John Doe in the caucus scandal said that unless thebill is amended to grandfather in ongoing investigations, then John Doe #2 willbe killed off, even if the state SupremeCourt decides that there’s a reasonable basis that Walker and his allies brokethe law by coordinating efforts during the 2011-2012 recalls and that the Doe shouldproceed.