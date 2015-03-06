GOP Legislators Pass Latest Walker-for-President Law

× Expand government

As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during the marathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promised to sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.

There’s no economic justification for this bill, since the only credible studies about right to work states show that incomes are lower in those states than in pro-union states.

No, the reason for this bill—and the reason why it was passed during an extraordinary session, just two weeks after its introduction—is Scott Walker’s presidential campaign.

Walker is already bragging about how it was his idea in the first place.

Maybe it was in private. But it wasn’t in public.

But truth doesn’t matter when Walker is stumping for votes. He’s courting the free-marketeers and right-wing billionaires in other states and wants this union-busting bill to boost his credentials.

He needs another talking point to keep him relevant.

So make no mistake. Walker wouldn’t be signing this bill on Monday if he wasn’t spending all of his time campaigning.